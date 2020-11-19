Advertisement

1,386 new Covid cases, 10 additional deaths in North Dakota

(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 along with 10 more deaths in the state.

In total, 795 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 302 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 14.59 percent.

There are now 10,131 active cases in North Dakota, with 276 patients hospitalized.

