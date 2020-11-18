Advertisement

West Fargo Fire Department closes central station due to covid

(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Fire Department’s central station located at 106 first St, will be closed for two weeks because an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. This will not impact emergency service response within the City of West Fargo.

Those who were in close contact with the individual include the Chief, office manager, and all of the Risk Reduction division. They will continue to work remotely.

“I want to urge residents of West Fargo to remember to wear a face covering, wash your hands, sanitize, and social distance,” said Dan Fuller, Chief of the West Fargo Fire Department.

No residents were exposed.

