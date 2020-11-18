Advertisement

Texas Walmart uses drones to deliver COVID tests

‘To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal’
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of...
The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the Walmart store.(Source: Walmart, Quest, DroneUp)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (CNN) – A Walmart in this COVID-riddled city began delivering coronavirus tests by drone this week.

The free delivery is available for people in single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

The kits come with a self-administered nasal swab that patients ship to Quest Diagnostics with a pre-paid shipping envelop.

They’ll then receive the results online.

“To be the third community in the country to have this is phenomenal,” said El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. “It’s a reflection on who we are and our region in the state of Texas and in the nation, so I think it’s a real compliment to us.”

Pilot programs are also operating at Walmarts in Nevada and New York.

The pilot program comes as El Paso suffers from one of the worst coronavirus flare-ups in the United States.

The city issued a stay-at-home order late last month that’s scheduled to run through Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Photo: Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, declared a peacetime emergency in Minneapolis and said...
Report: MN Gov. expected to announce take-out only option for bars and restaurants
Rev. Norman E. Winkelman
‘I couldn’t say goodbye, and he died alone,' Fargo man calls out ND activities petition after father passes away from COVID
Hector International Airport Entrance
Allegiant announces new non-stop service to Florida
Marc Styles mugshot
Man charged for watching porn, indecent exposure at two breakfast diners
I-29 south Fargo
Arrest made after vehicle stolen

Latest News

Minnesota Governor announces 4 week dial back to control spread of Covid19
News - 5:00PM News November 18 - Part 2
News - 5:00PM News November 18 - Part 2
News - 5:00PM News November 18 - Part 3
News - 5:00PM News November 18 - Part 3
News - 5:00PM News November 18 - Part 1
News - 5:00PM News November 18 - Part 1
COVID in prison
Over 200 COVID-19 cases reported at Jamestown prison