Perham Public Schools Moving to Distance Learning

PERHAM, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Some Perham Public School students will be moving to distance learning at the end of the month.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, 3rd through 12th grade students will move to distance learning on November 30th. The change is expected to last through January 19th.

Pre-school through 2nd grade students will remain in their current in-person learning structure.

The district says they are moving to distance learning due to staffing shortages and to allow the remaining students to effectively socially distance.

The district also says there will be no school for 3rd through 6th graders on November 23rd and 24th, so staff can prepare for the transition to online learning.

7th through 12th graders are split into two groups. Cohort A will have class in person on November 23rd, while Cohort B will have class in person on the 24th.

