Over 200 COVID-19 cases reported at Jamestown prison

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown prison is seeing a large outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The James River Correctional Center is reporting 211 current COVID-19 cases within both inmates and jail staff.

Data obtained by Valley News Live shows in early October, JRCC only had 12 positive COVID-19 cases. By Nov. 3, JRCC reported 66 cases, which quickly jumped to 163 by Nov. 10.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the ND Department of Corrections said:

‘Unfortunately, JRCC is seeing the direct result of how fast this virus can spread, particularly in a congregate setting. Although we have continuously updated policies to keep with the fluidness of ever-changing new information from the CDC and the Department of Health, we cannot completely keep the virus out of our facilities. Our staff work diligently to protect those in our care by following all PPE protocol, but staff still need to leave to go home, pick up their children, etc. and so it would be unrealistic to think that we would not be affected, especially with the rise in the rate of infection in our communities across the state. We know wearing masks does work to an extent, as we have seen in our facilities, but they are not 100% and that does cause some margin of error for the virus to affect those we come into contact with. Our staff at JRCC are doing an amazing job and we cannot emphasis enough how well they are doing during these times.’

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.