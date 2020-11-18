Minnesota sports to face new restrictions

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota sports teams are on edge, awaiting new guidance from Governor Tim Walz after he said Tuesday that new COVID restrictions will be put in place, impacting sports across the board.

For Moorhead High senior like Keanan Wendt, the 2020 season is full of uncertainty and not what he pictured for his final chance to play with the Moorhead spuds.

“You are just always playing at 100 percent,” Wendt said.

Now the fate of the team is once again up in their air.

“Obviously, it’s a lot of fun playing out here with all of your friends and family, but we come out here and treat every day like it’s our last because you never know,” Wendt said.

The Spuds sitting undefeated with a 6-0 start, they are holding out hope that new restrictions on Minnesota sports won’t put a stop to their success.

“A lot of people say well it’s just a game,” Moorhead High Football Coach Kevin Feeney said. “To these kids, it’s a lot more than just a game. They pour a lot of heart and soul into this and a lot of time and effort. With the type of team that we have and the success that we’ve had, I think they would like the opportunity to keep playing.”

Governor Walz confirmed his new guidelines will impact both fall and winter sports, affecting football playoffs currently underway.

Feeney, both a coach and parent, is feeling the weight of what is to be announced after coming so far in their season.

“It would just be heartbreaking for these kids,” Feeney said. “It’s a little bit of a special group for me. Obviously having my son on the team and knowing these kids for a long long time it would be heartbreaking to not see it being able to finish.”

The Spuds hope to make good on their team motto- “finish”.

“It took on new meaning obviously throughout the season and all the different things and challenges that have been put in front of us but this team has responded every step of the way,” Feeney said.

Governor Walz’s announcement is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday. He’s also expected to add more restrictions for bars, restaurants, and fitness centers.

