Local school districts say recovered COVID-19 students, staff have 90-day ‘grace period’

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several parents voiced concerns this week after they say their child was forced to quarantine from school, even though they’ve already tested positive for COVID-19.

However, local school districts say there’s more to the story.

It’s what’s referred to as a 90-day grace period by six local school districts including Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, Central Cass, Kindred and Northern Cass Public Schools, where an already infected student or teacher doesn’t have to quarantine if they become exposed to COVID-19 again.

For example, if your child tested positive on Aug. 28th for the Coronavirus, and was deemed a close contact today, Nov. 18, they wouldn’t have to quarantine. However, if that child becomes exposed next month or anytime in 2021, that child will have to quarantine for two weeks. All six school districts say the directive come directly from both the North Dakota and Minnesota Health Departments.

Health experts emphasize an antibody test is not proof of when someone had COVID, therefore they would still need to quarantine if exposed.

The CDC states while it’s still unknown how long a COVID survivor is immune, people appear to become susceptible again after 90 days. And experts urge caution for those recovering from COVID-19, because although it’s ‘unlikely’ you may be re-infected within 90 days, it doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

