Hubbard County Sheriff’s office searching for suspects in gun theft case

NEAR ITASCA STATE PARK, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department wants your help finding the suspects in a gun theft case.

The Sheriff’s Department says two men burglarized a home near the Itasca State Park on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Authorities say multiple guns were stolen from the home.

If you have any information on this burglary or the people potentially involved, you’re urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 218-732-3331.

Surveillance photos from the home are attached below.

