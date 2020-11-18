Advertisement

Hubbard County Sheriff’s office searching for suspects in gun theft case

By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR ITASCA STATE PARK, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Department wants your help finding the suspects in a gun theft case.

The Sheriff’s Department says two men burglarized a home near the Itasca State Park on Tuesday, Nov. 17. Authorities say multiple guns were stolen from the home.

If you have any information on this burglary or the people potentially involved, you’re urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 218-732-3331.

Surveillance photos from the home are attached below.

Posted by Hubbard County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 17, 2020
