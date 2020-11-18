Duck rescue from WF pond

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some unusual work Tuesday afternoon for West Fargo firefighters. They rescued two of three ducks on the pond in Charleswood Addition. The ducks are domesticated, unable to fly south and are local celebrities in the neighborhood. Using wet suits, the firefighters corralled all but one of the ducks. We’re told, someone, who lives near there will care for the rescued ducks. The third duck, unfortunately, will most likely, not last the harsh winter.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.