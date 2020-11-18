Advertisement

Bemidji Police searching for missing teenager

Police are searching for 16-year-old Courtney Larson.
Police are searching for 16-year-old Courtney Larson.(Bemidji, MN Police Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Bemidji, MN are searching for a teenage girl last seen at a gas station in town.

Police say 16-year-old Courtney Larson was last seen at the Arco gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 17 around 11:45 p.m.

Courtney is about 5′3″, 112 lbs with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, pink sandals and a navy jacket.

At this time, police believe Courtney left the area voluntarily. If you have any information about her, call police at 218-333-9111.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rev. Norman E. Winkelman
‘I couldn’t say goodbye, and he died alone,' Fargo man calls out ND activities petition after father passes away from COVID
Marc Styles mugshot
Man charged for watching porn, indecent exposure at two breakfast diners
Hector International Airport Entrance
Allegiant announces new non-stop service to Florida
I-29 south Fargo
Arrest made after vehicle stolen
New Sports Restrictions in Minnesota

Latest News

Livestock escaped after a semi hauling a cattle trailer overturned on Interstate 94 Tuesday...
3 calves die in truck rollover near Bismarck
Moorhead Spuds
Minnesota sports to face new restrictions
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 17
Weather - 10:00PM Weather Nov 17
News - 10:00PM News Nov 17 - Part 2
News - 10:00PM News Nov 17 - Part 2