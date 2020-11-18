Bemidji Police searching for missing teenager

BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Bemidji, MN are searching for a teenage girl last seen at a gas station in town.

Police say 16-year-old Courtney Larson was last seen at the Arco gas station on Tuesday, Nov. 17 around 11:45 p.m.

Courtney is about 5′3″, 112 lbs with black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, pink sandals and a navy jacket.

At this time, police believe Courtney left the area voluntarily. If you have any information about her, call police at 218-333-9111.

