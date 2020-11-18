3 calves die in truck rollover near Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Three calves died in a cattle truck rollover in Bismarck, ND on Tuesday.

The Highway Patrol says the truck driver lost control on an I-94 cloverleaf exit in Bismarck.

The truck overturned and the roof of the trailer busted open which allowed about a dozen head to escape into the median.

Police, firefighters and passing drivers contained the loose cattle until they could be loaded onto another truck.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

