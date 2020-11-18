Advertisement

1,275 new Covid cases, 16 more deaths in North Dakota

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,275 new cases of COVID-19 along with 16 more deaths in the state.

In total, 785 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 330 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 16.45 percent.

There are now 9,977 active cases in North Dakota, with 297 patients hospitalized.

