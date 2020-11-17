Young Adults Encouraged To Get COVID Test

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Health is urging anyone between the ages of 18 and 35 to get a test for COVID-19. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, many people in this age range can be “silent spreaders” because they have no symptoms.

They urge all Minnesotans to be careful as the holidays approach, following CDC guidance and getting a test if you plan on seeing people you do not live with.

Minnesota is proud to offer at-home COVID-19 saliva testing at no cost. Click here to learn more.

