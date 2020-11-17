Woman extricated, taken to hospital after high speed crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman is in the hospital after authorities say she was involved in a high speed crash in north Fargo.

Rescue crews responded to the 700 block of 18th Street North just before 8pm Monday. Officials says the driver had been speeding and lost control on Great Northern Drive, hitting a building at Miracle Express.

Fargo firefighters extricated the woman and took her to a hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.