Thousands of parents petitioning ND athletics suspension

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Over 5,000 North Dakota parents and students are fighting back in a petition after Gov. Doug Burgum announced late Friday night all winter activities will be suspended until Dec. 14 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

It’s a decision that’s forced athletes like Oak Grove senior Abby Promersberger to take hockey practice inside the garage.

“It was really disappointing because starting the season it got us all really excited and we were following all the rules and even wearing masks on the ice,” Promersberger said.

“I can understand cutting out the games but I don’t understand cutting out the training,” Abby’s mom, Trish said.

Both say they don’t feel like there’s enough data to support Burgum’s decision.

“When kids are together eight hours a day in the classroom, I don’t understand why they can’t be on the ice with masks and social distancing after school, and I don’t understand how this decision helps keeps kids in school,” Trish said.

“I also feel like if kids don’t have sports to go to after school they’ll just be gathering in other places after school in an uncontrolled environment,” Abby said.

Craig Keller says he couldn’t agree more with both women, and says many parents and teams are already trying to find loopholes to get them through the next few weeks.

“Ok, our kids can’t practice as titled practice, but they can have open gyms,” Keller said, which he points out could lead to more cases due to a lack of structure and precautions. However, Keller says Burgum’s decision hasn’t left parents and athletes with many other options.

“Why was football working? Why was volleyball working? Why was all this working? But all of a sudden not now?” Keller said.

Both Keller and the Promersbergers say they have yet to have a positive case on any of the teams they’re apart of. They say they hope the winter season is extended four weeks to make up for what was so abruptly taken away.

Both West Fargo and Fargo Public Schools COVID-19 transmission from after school activities has been an issue for their districts, both Kindred and Central Cass Public Schools say that’s not the case for them. Both Kindred and Central Cass say it’s vital to get students back into extra curriculars as soon as possible.

