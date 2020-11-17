Advertisement

Rep. Omar terminates contract with husband’s consulting firm

FILE
FILE(KY3)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar is cutting ties with her husband’s consulting firm after winning her bid for reelection, saying she wants to ensure her supporters feel there’s no perceived issue.

Omar married Tim Mynett in March, sparking scrutiny and a complaint to the Federal Election Commission.

Omar’s campaign reported paying Mynett’s firm, E Street Group, more than $1.1 million for advertising and consulting in the third quarter of this year alone.

Omar has said those transactions were legitimate and the FEC has taken no public action.

Her spokesman tells the AP she has also committed to not using Mynett’s group in future campaigns.

