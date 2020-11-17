Advertisement

Nurses isolating from families as hospitalizations surge

(KVLY)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown nurse is making a big-time sacrifice.

Rachel Macdonald has been isolated from loved ones, since July, to make sure she can go to work each day as hospitalizations surge amid the pandemic.

She’s been a nurse for 10 years. As one of two nurses working days at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, she picks up four to five 12-hour shifts a week.

After working with COVID-19 patients and falling ill herself in July, she decided to self-isolate from her family.

“110 days to be exact haha,” she says.

That’s how long she’s been keeping away from her husband and 16-year-old son.

“Hugging is my absolute favorite,” she says. “It is hard for me not to do that, but I know the benefit of not doing it outweighs the risk right now. That’s what keeps me going.”

Macdonald wants to keep her family safe. Even more so, she wants to guarantee she’ll never miss a day of work. This as people need care now more than ever.

“That’s just what nurses do, we don’t put ourselves first,” Macdonald says. “It’s just in our nature not to.”

A gesture so selfless, there was one hug Macdonald wasn’t about to escape.

"That’s my work partner Paige, she’s one of my best friends,” she says. “It was our third long weekend, 12-hour shift, and I just needed a hug. I feel like we are in a war, a health care war. We’re truly the last line of defense. Our public is the front liners. I’m waiting for that finish line too.”

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put...
“It’s over the top”, WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put into COVID protocol
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Amended Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy to Supplement Statewide Order
Christopher Langner mugshot
UPDATE: Man arrested after K9 search in Moorhead
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an...
Patrol: Driver in crash that killed 3 was going 147 mph
Firefighters had to extricate the woman from the vehicle
Woman extricated, taken to hospital after high speed crash

Latest News

Black Friday
Black Friday & COVID-19: What shoppers can expect
Class ring
Class ring returned to owner after nearly 30 years
Rev. Norman E. Winkelman
‘I couldn’t say goodbye, and he died alone,' Fargo man calls out ND activities petition after father passes away from COVID
News - 5:00PM News November 17 - Part 2
News - 5:00PM News November 17 - Part 2