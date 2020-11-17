Nurses isolating from families as hospitalizations surge

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown nurse is making a big-time sacrifice.

Rachel Macdonald has been isolated from loved ones, since July, to make sure she can go to work each day as hospitalizations surge amid the pandemic.

She’s been a nurse for 10 years. As one of two nurses working days at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, she picks up four to five 12-hour shifts a week.

After working with COVID-19 patients and falling ill herself in July, she decided to self-isolate from her family.

“110 days to be exact haha,” she says.

That’s how long she’s been keeping away from her husband and 16-year-old son.

“Hugging is my absolute favorite,” she says. “It is hard for me not to do that, but I know the benefit of not doing it outweighs the risk right now. That’s what keeps me going.”

Macdonald wants to keep her family safe. Even more so, she wants to guarantee she’ll never miss a day of work. This as people need care now more than ever.

“That’s just what nurses do, we don’t put ourselves first,” Macdonald says. “It’s just in our nature not to.”

A gesture so selfless, there was one hug Macdonald wasn’t about to escape.

"That’s my work partner Paige, she’s one of my best friends,” she says. “It was our third long weekend, 12-hour shift, and I just needed a hug. I feel like we are in a war, a health care war. We’re truly the last line of defense. Our public is the front liners. I’m waiting for that finish line too.”

