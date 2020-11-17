New Sports Restrictions in Minnesota
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be announcing more COVID restrictions tomorrow, including changes to both Fall and Winter sports. The governor confirmed this afternoon that it will affect football playoffs. The official announcement will come tomorrow (Wednesday) at 2 p.m. Stick with Valley News Live for updates and reaction.
Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.