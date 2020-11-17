Advertisement

More than 200 MN Nat. Guard soldiers activated to fight COVID

Guardsmen assist with testing at sites across the state.
Guardsmen assist with testing at sites across the state.(Minnesota National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, MINN. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota National Guard says more than 200 soldiers are deployed across the state to fight COVID-19, and by the end of the week, 400 soldiers could be fighting the virus.

In a press release, the Guard says they will focus on supporting nasal swab testing, supporting saliva testing and providing staff to support long-term care facilities.

Guardsmen have been helping fight the pandemic in the state since September, and this week they are being sent to new testing areas in the state like Wadena and Crookston to name a few.

The National Guard also supports the saliva testing site in Moorhead.

When it comes to supporting long-term care facilities, those organizations must have exhausted all other options to find staff before asking for help from the Guard.

“The Minnesota National Guard stands ready to assist the people of our state and nation through the uncertainty of this COVID-19 crisis period,” said Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General.  “Guardsmen enlist to serve and defend their friends and neighbors during times of need.  Whether for a pandemic, natural disaster, or to defend our nation overseas the Guard will be there when they need us.”

