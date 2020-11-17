Advertisement

Moorhead Police asking for help in search for missing man

Marwan Asaad
Marwan Asaad(Moorhead Police)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead is asking for your help in searching for a man who has been missing since Thursday.

28-year-old Marwan Salman Asaad, of Moorhead, was last seen on November 12, 2020.

The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Asaad.

His family says when they last saw him, he did not mention leaving the area or being gone for an extended period of time.

He also has not reported to work during this time.

He has no known medical conditions.

Asaad is from Kurdistan and has been in the United States for about one year.

He speaks very little English and does not have any other family in the U.S.

Asaad was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket and black pants.

He was known to be driving a Black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license DNS 366.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451 7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put...
“It’s over the top”, WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put into COVID protocol
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney Issues Amended Emergency Executive Order on Limitation of Occupancy to Supplement Statewide Order
Christopher Langner mugshot
UPDATE: Man arrested after K9 search in Moorhead
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an...
Patrol: Driver in crash that killed 3 was going 147 mph
Firefighters had to extricate the woman from the vehicle
Woman extricated, taken to hospital after high speed crash

Latest News

I-29 south Fargo
Arrest made after vehicle stolen
New Sports Restrictions in Minnesota
Hector International Airport Entrance
Allegiant announces new non-stop service to Florida
News - Noon News November 17 - Part 2
News - Noon News November 17 - Part 2