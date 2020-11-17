Moorhead Police asking for help in search for missing man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead is asking for your help in searching for a man who has been missing since Thursday.

28-year-old Marwan Salman Asaad, of Moorhead, was last seen on November 12, 2020.

The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Asaad.

His family says when they last saw him, he did not mention leaving the area or being gone for an extended period of time.

He also has not reported to work during this time.

He has no known medical conditions.

Asaad is from Kurdistan and has been in the United States for about one year.

He speaks very little English and does not have any other family in the U.S.

Asaad was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket and black pants.

He was known to be driving a Black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license DNS 366.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at (701) 451 7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.

