Man pleads guilty to fatal Horace bar assault

31-year-old Marlin Klatt died from his injuries after an assault at Big Erv’s Bar just before bar close on June 28.
(KVLY)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Cass County man has now pled guilt to a deadly June assault at a Horace bar.

25-year-old Jordan Pendleton pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter and aggravated assault, as well as two misdemeanor counts of simple assault. 31-year-old Marlin Klatt died from his injuries after an assault at Big Erv’s Bar just before bar close on June 28.

When deputies arrived on scene, Klatt was unconscious and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to court documents, Klatt and Pendleton were talking outside the bar when Klatt brought up a subject that made Pendleton mad. Documents say Pendleton punched Klatt in the face, forcing Klatt to fall to the ground and hit his head on a sidewalk.

Another man, Roy Bishop, then intervened and documents say Pendleton attacked him as well. A third man, Randy Silvas, stepped in and was attacked by Pendleton too.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

