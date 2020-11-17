Man charged for watching porn, indecent exposure at two breakfast diners

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is behind bars after court documents say he was watching porn and inappropriately touching himself at two popular diners this week.

41-year-old Marc Styles is charged with two felony counts of indecent exposure.

Documents say officers were called to the Fry’n Pan just after three on Sunday morning for an unwanted male who customers had seen watching porn and touching himself at a booth. A staff member told officer when they confronted Styles, he became aggravated and would not leave. A cook then went to confront Styles, and told officers as he approached Styles he could see Styles watching porn and moving his hand under a blanket.

When officers spoke with Styles, he said no one had asked him to leave, otherwise he would have. Styles also denied touching himself, but did admit to watching porn, saying ‘people needed to mind their own business and not pay attention’ to what he was doing.

Just after 5:30 Sunday morning, Fargo Police were called to Perkins off of 13th Ave. for a man watching porn and touching himself in a booth.

Styles was soon located and arrested, although he remains he is innocent and says both restaurants are just out to get him.

Court records show Styles has a lengthy criminal history, including similar indecent exposure charges in 2019.

Styles is set to be arraigned in court Nov. 18.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.