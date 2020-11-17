Advertisement

#LetThemPlay And Gov. Walz, Home (Isolation) For The Holidays

By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Valley News Live) - Thousands of North Dakotan’s are urging Gov. Burgum to relax restrictions on high school sports, now delayed until mid-December. In Gov. Walz' Press Briefing this afternoon, he and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, recommended that Minnesotan’s skip the traditional Thanksgiving celebrations and isolate at home, to avoid further transmission of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put...
“It’s over the top”, WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put into COVID protocol
Investigation underway after body found in Pelican River
This is what's left of a car after a police chase through Clay and Cass counties.
Man facing charges after a high-speed chase in Cass County
MGN Online
Two people hospitalized for two separate shootings in same area Sunday morning
2,278 cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, new single-day high

Latest News

Empty hallways at CLK Highschool
ND HS Sports Are Delayed Against Calls To #LetThemPlay
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney
Does Fargo Mayor’s Policy Challenge The US Constitution?
FILE - In this June 11, 2009, file photo, the logo of the World Health Organization is seen at...
Who Do You Trust?
Sen. Kevin Cramer
Sen. Cramer Salutes Veterans, Talks Election Results