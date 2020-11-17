LetThemPlay And Gov. Walz, Home (Isolation) For The Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Valley News Live) - Thousands of North Dakotan’s are urging Gov. Burgum to relax restrictions on high school sports, now delayed until mid-December. In Gov. Walz' Press Briefing this afternoon, he and MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, recommended that Minnesotan’s skip the traditional Thanksgiving celebrations and isolate at home, to avoid further transmission of COVID-19.

