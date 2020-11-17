‘I couldn’t say goodbye, and he died alone,' Fargo man calls out ND activities petition after father passes away from COVID

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

A Fargo man is calling out a petition drive aimed at bringing winter activities back for school athletes. He describes himself as a jock, but after COVID-19 took his father’s life, he doesn’t want any other family to have to lose a loved one like he did.

“Now he’s not here,” said Mark Winkelman from Fargo. “I wasn’t able to give him a hug. I couldn’t say goodbye, and he died alone, and that will be hard for me for a long time.”

Mark Winkelman said his father, Norman E. Winkelman, was a United Methodist minister for most of his life. Even in retirement, the Reverend preached for a decade in a Lutheran church.

“My dad has been a mentor to thousands of people,” said Winkelman. “He’s been a shoulder to lean on for thousands of people.”

On Halloween, his dad tested positive for COVID-19, six days later, he passed away from the virus.

“The only way he could’ve gotten coronavirus is by somebody not being careful outside of the facility and bringing it into the facility,” said Winkelman.

Winkelman isn’t blaming anyone, but he wants people to be aware of the consequences of their actions, especially as case numbers continue to explode dramatically.

“A month ago, I was in the same boat a lot of these people are,” said Winkelman. “I didn’t know anybody who had COVID. I was a high school athlete myself. I played football at NDSU. I understand the importance of sports.”

He added it’s not worth risking a child or family member’s health for a game.

“I would like to see no other families in the state of North Dakota, Minnesota, have to go through what we have gone through,” said Winkelman.

He never had a funeral, got to hug or say a last goodbye to his father.

“Please, people, think of the ramifications of what you’re doing,” said Winkelman. “There are things, hard for me to say this, I’m a jock myself, but there are things more important in life than sports, and we have to remember that and do what’s best for everybody."

When Winkelman’s father tested positive on Halloween, there were just over 7,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the state. As of November 18th, that number has surpassed 10,000.

