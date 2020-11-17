Grand Forks man charged after setting apartment and self on fire, assaulting officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man has been charged after a string of strange events in early October.

21-year-old Ernest Lee Jr. is charged with criminal mischief, assault of a police officer, three counts of attempted assault of a police officer, endangerment by fire and preventing arrest. All counts are felonies.

Court documents say UND Police were called to 3904 University Ave. on Oct. 3 for a possible domestic violence incident. When officers arrived, they saw two women frantically running out of the apartment building. The women told officers they were in fear of their life for what was happening next door to their unit.

As officers approached the unit, they heard lots of yelling and things breaking. Another officer arrived on scene and alerted to the other officers that exterior windows were being broken and they needed to make entry. When officers got inside, they saw a fire that was on top of the stove, as well as a fire in the oven. Officers soon encountered Lee Jr. who was nude and irate. Documents say there was blood and broken objects everywhere.

Documents say Lee did not comply with officers, and instead charged officers with a chair and threw it at them. Documents say Lee then threw himself on top of the flame and caught himself on fire. It took multiple officers and taser deployments to get Lee Jr. to refrain from assaulting or attempting to assault officers, as well as to get Lee Jr. the ground and in handcuffs, according to court records.

Lee Jr. was transported to a local burn unit. The Grand Forks County Jail says at this time Lee Jr. is not in their custody, therefore a mugshot is not available at this time.

