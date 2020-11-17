Advertisement

Grand Forks Schools Shifting To Distance Learning

(KVLY)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an 8-1 vote, the Grand Forks Public School Board has voted to switch to distance learning from November 30 - December 22, with face-to-face learning resuming January 4.

In a special meeting of the school board Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Terry Brenner shared that the board considered several instructional models. Using this model, this will be the students' last week in the classroom. Teachers will use November 23, 24, and 25 as planning days prior to Thanksgiving break. Both face-to-face and present distance learning students would not have school that week.

Dr. Brenner shared that staff absences are compounding logistical challenges at the school level. He also shared that when between 600 and 800 students are out due to being a close contact, the planning, preparation, and grading becomes exacerbated.

Grand Forks was the only large district in the state to complete the first trimester with students in the classroom full-time.

