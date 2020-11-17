Fugitive task force arrests 26 domestic violence suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month-long enforcement operation targeting domestic violence and abuse fugitives ended Sunday with 26 people being arrested.

Operation Sanctuary was conducted throughout the District of North Dakota, focusing on Cass, Clay, and Burleigh Counties.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s High Plains Fugitive Task Force focused their efforts on fugitives with arrest warrants for crimes such as child neglect, aggravated domestic assault, and violation of court orders related to domestic violence offenses.

In mid-October, the Task Force identified more than 50 fugitives with offenses that met the criteria for the operation. The investigation led the Task Force and local law enforcement partners to close 26 cases by arrest.

According to Brad Flaa, Supervisor of the High Plains Fugitive Task Force, the goal of the task force has always been to target offenders who are highest risk to the community.

During the one-month time-period of Operation Sanctuary, the High Plains Fugitive Task Force also arrested 52 other violent offenders for offenses ranging from sale of heroin to attempted murder.

The High Plains Fugitive Task Force is sponsored by the U.S. Marshals Service in the District of North Dakota and includes Task Force Officers from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, West Fargo Police Department, Moorhead Police Department, Fargo Police Department, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Bismarck Police Department, Mandan Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol, Grand Forks Police Department, and the North Dakota National Guard Counterdrug Program.

