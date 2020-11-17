Downtown Fargo businesses adapt to new COVID guidelines in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - For the first time in Fargo, all bars and restaurants are closing their doors at 10 p.m.

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum’s new COVID-19 guidelines are now in effect, limiting capacity and asking all businesses to shut down by 10 p-m.

Everyone is working to adapt and survive.

“We want people to feel comfortable that they can come out and still have a good time and feel safe,” said Aaron Templin, Front Street Taproom Owner.

Bars and restaurants in Fargo say the new closing time changes the dynamic of their business.

“Beforehand, we had a lot of our sales were to do with alcohol, beer sales, liquor, and those kinds of things, and it’s definitely shifted the percentage towards a lot more food,” said Alan Kasin, Pounds Owner. “It changes the kind of staffing.”

Those who don’t serve food tell us it’s even trickier. They’re hoping to find ways to entice customers to come in earlier.

“We are doing our comedy, open mic, trivia, vinyl night, so keeping those events going, we are just going to push everything back by an hour or a half-hour,” Templin said.

They say it’s about making adjustments and learning to thrive with what they have.

“We’ve been pretty adaptive and quick to see where things have been going and kind of went all-in on those instead of hoping that things are going to be better soon,” Kasin said.

“Hopefully it helps with the pandemic and helps take the numbers down,” Templin said. “As the numbers go up, business goes down.”

An attempt to help people stay safe while trying to keep businesses alive.

Some of the bars say this weekend will be the true test of seeing how the community reacts to the new regulations. They say they hope everything runs smoothly and people remain respectful.

