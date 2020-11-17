Class ring returned to owner after nearly 30 years

(Valley News Live) -

A Fargo woman is thanking Facebook for bringing a class ring back to its rightful owner after nearly 30 years.

Maria Bosak posted on Facebook saying she was cleaning out boxes and came across an Erskine High, class of 1986 ring.

She found it years ago in one of the houses she lived in and never found the owner.

Twenty-four hours after she posted on social media this past weekend, she solved the mystery.

Tim’s wife Susan will be picking up his ring that went missing in 1991 this week.

