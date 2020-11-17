Black Friday & COVID-19: What shoppers can expect

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re a Black Friday shopper who usually joins the early deal hunters on Thursday, you can take this year off because most stores won’t even open until Friday.

“We are really encouraging people to shop throughout that week and our retailers are also following suit with sales starting now, continuing even through this weekend, and definitely starting the beginning of next week,” West Acres Mall COO Alissa Adams said.

Both Scheels and Target are joining in the week-long deals as well and emphasize there’s no secret deal retailers are holding on to. Whether you shop their sales next Tuesday or on Friday it’s all the same.

“It’s not an emphasis on one day of Black Friday itself. It’s spreading that shopping time out so it can be a safe experience for everybody,” Adams said.

All three shops say they will be following Gov. Doug Burgum’s new state capacity guidelines meaning there might be lines outside the store or you might be placed on a text waiting list.

“We’ve worked with them to set up safe queuing areas outside of their stores to funnel traffic in when other traffic leaves,” Adams said.

If you’re not comfortable shopping in person this year, all three retailers say shoppers can snag the same deals online, and say you can opt to pick the items up curbside or have them shipped directly to your home.

West Acres Mall will open at seven on Black Friday morning, but Adams says some stores, like Bath and Body Works, will open earlier or later than the rest of the shopping center. Adams says you will be able to find what sales and deals will be offered at each West Acres store here.

Scheels says their ad for their week of Black Friday sales will start on Nov. 22 and run through the 29.

Fleet Farms says their stores open at five on Black Friday morning, but says exclusive online-only deals and Black Friday sale pricing starts at 8 p.m. the day before Thanksgiving.

