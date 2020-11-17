Advertisement

As deaths spiral, South Dakota governor opposes mask rules

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to...
FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2019, file photo, Gov. Kristi Noem gives her first budget address to lawmakers at the state Capitol in Pierre, S.D.(AP Photo/James Nord, File)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has shown no signs of budging from her hands-off approach to the pandemic.

But she is among a dwindling number of Midwest governors holding out against mask mandates.

She also faces a death rate in her state that has risen to the highest in the nation this month.

South Dakota has reported 219 deaths in November.

That is about a third of all its deaths over the course of the entire pandemic.

The governor’s spokeswoman Maggie Seidel pushed back against arguments by public health experts that a mask mandate would dramatically reduce the spread of the virus.

