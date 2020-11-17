Arrest made after vehicle stolen

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is back to normal along a stretch of I-29 in south Fargo. Authorities say an arrest has been made in a stolen vehicle case. A van was stopped near the 52nd Avenue South exit around mid afternoon on Tuesday. It was reported stolen from Christine, North Dakota. When authorities tried a routine traffic stop, they say the driver, Hamid Zuri took off. Stop sticks were used to end a brief chase.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.