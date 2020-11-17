Advertisement

Allegiant announces new non-stop service to Florida

Hector International Airport Entrance
Hector International Airport Entrance(KVLY)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You will soon be able to fly directly to Florida from Fargo.

Allegiant Airlines announced Tuesday that there will be a non-stop route from Hector International Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport starting on February 11, 2021. It will operate twice weekly.

The company will be offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $79. Flights must be purchased by Nov. 18, 2020 for travel by April 11, 2021.

For more information, click here.

