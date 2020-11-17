Advertisement

Adam Thielen shines on Monday Night Football

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Kirk Cousins threw for 292 yards and two touchdowns, and the Minnesota Vikings overcame a 104-yard kickoff return by Chicago’s Cordarrelle Patterson to beat the Bears 19-13.

Cousins won for the first time in 10 career Monday night starts.

He hit Adam Thielen with a 6-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to put Minnesota on top 19-13, and the Vikings hung on for their third straight win. They also snapped a four-game losing streak against Chicago.

Bears quarterback Nick Foles got taken from the field on a cart in the game’s final minute after landing on his right, throwing shoulder.

