5-year-old fatally shot in St. Cloud, man arrested

(KKTV)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -

Police say a 5-year-old boy has died in an apparent accidental shooting in St. Cloud and a man has been arrested.

Authorities on Sunday said the boy was shot at a home Friday and that it appears to be an accident.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man on probable charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and negligently storing a firearm.

The man is being held in the Stearns County Jail.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

