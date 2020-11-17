1,091 new Covid cases, 26 more deaths in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health is confirming 1,091 new cases of COVID-19 along with 26 more deaths in the state.

In total, 769 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 in the state.

In Cass County alone, there are currently 205 new cases.

Health officials said the daily positivity rate is 13.66 percent.

There are now 10,022 active cases in North Dakota, with 304 patients hospitalized.

