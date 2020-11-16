Advertisement

Virus hospitalizations continue to increase in North Dakota

Hospitals during pandemic.
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -

Hospitalization rates due to complications from COVID-19 continue to rise in North Dakota, with 17 patients admitted to medical facilities in the last day.

The update released Sunday showed that a total of 322 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The state reported 10 deaths in the last day, for a total of 736 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

The death toll is the eighth highest per capita in the country at more than 96 deaths per 100,000 people, according to The COVID Tracking Project.

Figures compiled Saturday by hospital officials show there are 14 staffed intensive care beds and 179 staffed inpatient beds available statewide.

