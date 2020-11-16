Advertisement

Take a deep breath: New candle smells just like 2020

Each candle goes for about $20
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave...
The candle includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”(Source: Flaming Crap, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If 2020 had a smell, what would it be?

A candle company named Flaming Crap from the United Kingdom has its own take on the notion and has packaged it in a multi-layer candle dubbed “The 2020 Scent.”

“With four fragrant layers, this candle takes you on a sensual journey through the year,” the company’s website says.

It includes aromas of banana bread, hand sanitizer, DIY projects and budget aftershave a la Joe Exotic from “Tiger King.”

The smells clearly don’t complement each other, but 2020 has been a bit off-kilter, too.

Each candle goes for about $20.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put...
“It’s over the top”, WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put into COVID protocol
Investigation underway after body found in Pelican River
This is what's left of a car after a police chase through Clay and Cass counties.
Man facing charges after a high-speed chase in Cass County
MGN Online
Two people hospitalized for two separate shootings in same area Sunday morning
2,278 cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, new single-day high

Latest News

The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
‘More people may die’: Biden urges Trump to aid transition
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Moderna is now the second company to announce a coronavirus vaccine that is more than 90%...
States reeling from COVID-19 as vaccine looms
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump to order troop reductions in Afghanistan, Iraq