Advertisement

Relatively few Minnesota absentee ballots arrive late

Absentee Ballots
Absentee Ballots
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota voters apparently heeded the the warnings and delivered their absentee ballots early or voted in person.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that new figures from 82 of 87 counties compiled by the Secretary of State’s office show only 2,436 ballots arrived after Election Day and had to be segregated under a federal court order.

Those ballots were counted and there hasn’t been a direct challenge to their validity.

Many voters rushed to drop off their ballots or decided to vote in person after a ruling from federal appeals court cast doubt on the state’s promise of a seven-day cushion.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Fargo Public Schools
“It’s over the top”, WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put into COVID protocol
Investigation underway after body found in Pelican River
2,278 cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, new single-day high
MGN Online
Two people hospitalized for two separate shootings in same area Sunday morning
Churches included in Fargo Capacity order

Latest News

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an...
Patrol: Driver in crash that killed 3 was going 147 mph
The coronavirus pandemic has forced officials to delay a quadruple homicide trial in Mandan...
Quadruple homicide trial pushed back to June due to COVID
Hospitals during pandemic.
Virus hospitalizations continue to increase in North Dakota
Surging virus cases get a shrug in many Midwestern towns