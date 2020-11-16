Relatively few Minnesota absentee ballots arrive late

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

Minnesota voters apparently heeded the the warnings and delivered their absentee ballots early or voted in person.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that new figures from 82 of 87 counties compiled by the Secretary of State’s office show only 2,436 ballots arrived after Election Day and had to be segregated under a federal court order.

Those ballots were counted and there hasn’t been a direct challenge to their validity.

Many voters rushed to drop off their ballots or decided to vote in person after a ruling from federal appeals court cast doubt on the state’s promise of a seven-day cushion.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.