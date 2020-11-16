Police K9 searching for suspect in domestic disturbance

MOORHEAD, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Police in Moorhead are searching for the suspect in a domestic disturbance call, and the man also has a warrant out for his arrest.

The call for the disturbance came in during the 8 o’clock hour to the 2800 block of 4th Ave. N.

Police confirm with Valley News Live a K9 was brought in to help find the suspect.

No other information is available at this time, stay with Valley News Live as we follow this story.

