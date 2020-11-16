Advertisement

Patrol: Driver in crash that killed 3 was going 147 mph

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an...
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an interstate crash near Sturgis was going about 147 mph before hitting the back of a semi.(WCAX)
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STURGIS, S.D. (AP) -

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver killed along with two passengers in an interstate crash near Sturgis was going about 147 mph before hitting the back of a semi.

Twenty-one-year-old Jaden Olson, of Rapid City, was driving the Maserati on Interstate 90 on Oct. 6 when he rear-ended the semi, sending the car underneath it.

Olson, 22-year-old Thomas Jackson, of Spearfish and 55-year-old Titus Ironshield, of Cannon Ball, North Dakota were killed.

The semi driver and a passenger were not injured.

Olson’s drug and alcohol tests are pending.

