NDT - Thanksgiving Stuffed Squash

By Cordell Wagner
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Another Amazing Recipe that is sure to be a hit at any Thanksgiving Dinner.

Thanksgiving Stuffed Squash

Ingredients:

- 1 butternut squash

- ½ cup quinoa

- 1 cup vegetable broth (or water)

- 1 Tbsp coconut oil

- 1 small onion, chopped

- 1 stalk celery, chopped

- 1 large apple, chopped

- 2 cups kale, chopped

- 1 can chickpeas, drained

- ½ cup cranberries

- 2 tsp minced garlic

- 1 tsp oregano

- ½ tsp sea salt

- ½ tsp black pepper

Directions:

1. Set oven to 425 degrees. Cut squash in half, bake for 45 minutes, cut side up.

2. Cook quinoa in broth, then set aside.

3. In large skillet, heat oil and saute onion, celery, apple, kale, chickpeas and cranberries for about 5 minutes, add garlic, oregano, salt, pepper. Stir in the cooked quinoa.

4. Scoop out some of the squash (and save!) to leave about ½ inch thick border.

5. Fill squash with quinoa filling and if needed place back in oven at 375 for 10 minutes;

then cut, serve and enjoy!

