NDT - Cranberry Salsa
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A delicious Cranberry Salsa Recipe the whole family will love at your Thanksgiving meal.
Cranberry Salsa
Ingredients:
· 1 12-ounce package fresh cranberries
· 1 apple, cored and chopped
· 1/4 medium red onion, roughly chopped
· 1/2 large red pepper, roughly chopped
· 1/3 cup maple syrup
· 1/2 cup unsweetened added applesauce
· 1 tablespoon lemon juice
· 1/4 cup fresh cilantro
· 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped
· 1/2 teaspoon salt
· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions:
1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender and pulse until combined.
2. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to give the flavors a chance to meld. It can be made and refrigerated for up to a week or longer.
3. Serve with tortilla chips.
