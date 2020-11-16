Advertisement

NDT - Cranberry Salsa

By Cordell Wager
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A delicious Cranberry Salsa Recipe the whole family will love at your Thanksgiving meal.

Cranberry Salsa

Ingredients:

· 1 12-ounce package fresh cranberries

· 1 apple, cored and chopped

· 1/4 medium red onion, roughly chopped

· 1/2 large red pepper, roughly chopped

· 1/3 cup maple syrup

· 1/2 cup unsweetened added applesauce

· 1 tablespoon lemon juice

· 1/4 cup fresh cilantro

· 1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender and pulse until combined.

2. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours to give the flavors a chance to meld. It can be made and refrigerated for up to a week or longer.

3. Serve with tortilla chips.

