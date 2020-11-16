ND Nurses Work Despite COVID Positive
Published: Nov. 16, 2020
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Burgum announced that ND nurses will be able to work even if they test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic. ND Nurses Association President, Tessa Johnson, shares how nurses are holding up against COVID, and how the recent changes affect their work with COVID patients. Many nurses have raised concerns about the policy, lack of sick-pay if they’re infected and the risk of burn-out.
