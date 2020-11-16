Advertisement

ND Nurses Work Despite COVID Positive

nd nurses
nd nurses(Sanford Health)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Gov. Burgum announced that ND nurses will be able to work even if they test positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic. ND Nurses Association President, Tessa Johnson, shares how nurses are holding up against COVID, and how the recent changes affect their work with COVID patients. Many nurses have raised concerns about the policy, lack of sick-pay if they’re infected and the risk of burn-out.

ND Nurses Assn President Tessa Johnson shares how nurses are holding up in COVID, and why they are against the recent changes allowing asymptomatic COVID positive nurses to work with COVID patients.

Posted by POVnow on Thursday, November 12, 2020

