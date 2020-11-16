Advertisement

Morton County Sheriff responds to mask and business requirements

By Julie Martin
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier says the Morton County Sheriff’s Office will be prioritizing education to help alleviate public heath concerns.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Sheriff Kirchmeier responded to Governor Burgum’s COVID-19 mitigation measures.

“Business do have the right to ask customers to wear masks and can refuse service. If you are uncomfortable wearing a mask then you also have the right to take your business elsewhere. If a business contacts us due to someone not abiding by the mitigation measures, we will certainly prioritize education,” said Kirchmeier.

Kirchmeier added the department has a longstanding partnership with Custer Health and will continue to work closely with them throughout the pandemic.

“We hope everyone will take the mitigation measures seriously for the safety of themselves and other, and be respectful of one another,” said Kirchmeier.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put...
“It’s over the top”, WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put into COVID protocol
Investigation underway after body found in Pelican River
This is what's left of a car after a police chase through Clay and Cass counties.
Man facing charges after a high-speed chase in Cass County
MGN Online
Two people hospitalized for two separate shootings in same area Sunday morning
2,278 cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, new single-day high

Latest News

Mr. Food - Homemade Hash - November 16
Mr. Food - Homemade Hash - November 16
News - Noon News November 16 - Part 1
News - Noon News November 16 - Part 1
News - Noon News November 16 - Part 2
News - Noon News November 16 - Part 2
Weather - Noon Weather - November 16
Weather - Noon Weather - November 16