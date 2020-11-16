Advertisement

MN Republican Majority Leader Gazelka tests positive for virus

MN Senator Paul Gazelka
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -

State Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The East Gull Lake lawmaker said in a statement released Sunday that he has been in quarantine since experiencing symptoms on Monday and is following the advice of his doctor.

He says he is not experiencing any major issues or symptoms and he expects “like 99% of the people” he will make a full recovery.

He said the “blaming and shaming” of a positive COVID diagnoses must stop and some are using it as a “political tool” to blame Republicans.

State health officials on Sunday confirmed 7,559 positive tests and 31 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 in the last day.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

