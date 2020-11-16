Advertisement

Man facing charges after a high-speed chase in Cass County

(KGWN)
By Katherine Aupperle
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing charges after leading police on a chase Sunday.

Officials say Clay County Sheriff’s Office pursued a 2006 BMW 325i into Cass County North Dakota where they lost sight of the vehicle.

A little while later, Cass County officials located the vehicle, on a gravel county road, which fled from them at a high rate of speed.

The Cass County Deputy lost sight of the vehicle which was then located by a North Dakota State Trooper.

The Trooper pursued the vehicle northbound on Cass County Road 15 from just south of Horace.

Spikes were deployed successfully on the BMW.

The driver, 23-year old Brandon Jacobson of Fargo, continued just north of Cass County Highway 10 where he lost control of his vehicle, entered the east ditch, and rolled over.

Jacobson was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to Essentia Hospital for his injuries.

Jacobson is being charged with fleeing, reckless driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

