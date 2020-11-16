Advertisement

Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%

The new rate is $64.99 a month
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Hulu is hiking the price of its live TV bundle by $10 a month, an email to subscribers said.

Starting Dec. 18, the Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month – a jump of 18%.

Since January 2019, the Disney-owned streaming service has raised its monthly rate by $25.

Hulu says its Live TV subscription also includes “more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels.”

