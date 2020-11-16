Advertisement

Grand Forks man arrested for illegally possessing firearm

justice
justice(wcax)
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was arrested for being illegally possessing a firearm.

30-year-old Aaron Kenneth Smith had an active arrest warrant and was being stopped for a city ordinance violation. When he allegedly fought a Grand Forks Police Officer while being arrested, he tried to get something from his own front pants pocket.

Officers were able to subdue Smith and found a handgun and two loaded magazines in his pocket. Smith has several prior felony/domestic violence convictions in North Dakota and Minnesota, legally precluding him from possessing a firearm.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and Grand Forks Police Department, and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Richard Lee assigned to the case.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News - WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put...
“It’s over the top”, WF City Commissioner calls School District COVID policy into question after daughter put into COVID protocol
Investigation underway after body found in Pelican River
This is what's left of a car after a police chase through Clay and Cass counties.
Man facing charges after a high-speed chase in Cass County
MGN Online
Two people hospitalized for two separate shootings in same area Sunday morning
2,278 cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota, new single-day high

Latest News

Thanksgiving
COVID-19 risk tracker predicts likelihood of getting infected at social gatherings
News - 4:00PM News November 16 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News November 16 - Part 3
News - 4:00PM News November 16 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News November 16 - Part 1
News - 4:00PM News November 16 - Part 4
News - 4:00PM News November 16 - Part 4