Grand Forks man arrested for illegally possessing firearm

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was arrested for being illegally possessing a firearm.

30-year-old Aaron Kenneth Smith had an active arrest warrant and was being stopped for a city ordinance violation. When he allegedly fought a Grand Forks Police Officer while being arrested, he tried to get something from his own front pants pocket.

Officers were able to subdue Smith and found a handgun and two loaded magazines in his pocket. Smith has several prior felony/domestic violence convictions in North Dakota and Minnesota, legally precluding him from possessing a firearm.

This case is being investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF), and Grand Forks Police Department, and is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s office, with Assistant United States Attorney Richard Lee assigned to the case.

