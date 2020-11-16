Advertisement

FPS votes to keep current learning models until next semester

Fargo Public Schools
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In an early morning meeting Monday, Fargo Public School’s COVID-19 Taskforce voted to keep the current learning models for all grade levels.

The taskforce voted two weeks ago to start phasing their middle school students back into the classroom full-time, and to potentially bring elementary school students into the classroom five days a week. However, due to staff shortages, a rising number of cases in the community and a potential for a large amount of cases after the holiday breaks, the group decided keeping students in the current models is best.

Per the group’s vote, elementary school students will stay in their current model of four in-person learning days per week. The vote also makes it possible for individual schools to make ‘rolling closures’ for one to two weeks if a building has critical staff shortages or if there is deemed an outbreak within the building.

Middle and high school students will stay in their current hybrid model until at least the new semester, Jan. 19. However, individual buildings may also have to make ‘rolling closures’ if understaffed or due to an outbreak.

FPS reports they currently have 51 percent of their staffing positions unfilled.

“We are at our breaking points,” Rebecca Folden, Clara Barton Elementary Principal told the committee. Folden says as of Monday, her school currently has nine staff members out and only two of the positions are filled, which leaves other staff members, including herself, to push their own workloads to the side to substitute in various classrooms.

Folden proposed all FPS grade levels to go to distance learning only for both the week directly after the Thanksgiving holiday break, as well as the winter holiday break at the end of December. And while all three votes were close, Folden’s proposal ultimately failed.

The taskforce is meeting again on December 7 at 6:30 a.m.

